Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $4.01 Million as Share Value Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined While Barton Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 49,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 600,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, up from 550,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $60.4 lastly. It is up 45.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares to 629,050 shares, valued at $28.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).