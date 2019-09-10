Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $940,803 as Market Value Rose; As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Price Rose, Inverness Counsel Upped by $3.44 Million Its Stake

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 38,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 32,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 32,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 310,523 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 278,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 1.63 million shares traded or 26.11% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rise Sharply As U.S. and China Agree to October Talks – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 393,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp reported 127,100 shares stake. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 202,848 shares. Martin Currie Ltd invested in 156,520 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Alpha Windward Lc reported 2,803 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 24,922 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 78,679 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 23,660 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management has invested 3.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Icon Advisers invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 198,397 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 9.38M were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 16,451 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,440 shares stake.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares to 676,437 shares, valued at $79.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA) by 4,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE).