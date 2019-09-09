Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Holding; Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by $555,408

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 288,936 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 36,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 44,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares to 187,335 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares to 119,265 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.