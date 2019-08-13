Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Position; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 487,183 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 947,522 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,281 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 161,750 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 2.53 million shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 51,767 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 21,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,700 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company owns 2,840 shares. Community Bancshares Na owns 301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 224,482 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability reported 37,500 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 25.13 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com invested in 1.07% or 267,675 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 241 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mcf Advsr Lc accumulated 1,834 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wendell David Assocs reported 206,558 shares. Savant Capital accumulated 3,437 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Cap Ltd Liability has 5,822 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 83,649 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.2% or 68,713 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 183,168 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.3% or 2,661 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,483 shares.