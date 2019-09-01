Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Holding by $476,523 as Shares Rose; Element Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $5.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 90.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 124,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 13,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, down from 137,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $189.35 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9,372 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 63,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,473 shares to 327,269 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).