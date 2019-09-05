Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Ballentine Partners Decreased Holding by $476,523; Makaira Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Carmax (KMX) by $1.12 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 1.47M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 15.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 6,948 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,500 shares. Florida-based Sq Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 11.33% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ariel Invests Lc holds 342,801 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 2.29M shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.09% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Personal Corporation, a California-based fund reported 7,104 shares. The New York-based Junto Cap LP has invested 1.47% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 689,725 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mcf Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CarMax hiring 32 new Sacramento workers, growing inventory – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 31.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 5.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliant Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Stack Mgmt invested in 3.91% or 204,083 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 243,065 shares. 19.31 million were reported by State Street Corp. Fruth Mgmt reported 29,674 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,620 shares stake. Jefferies Gp reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 12,812 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 4.38% or 67,506 shares. 485,224 were accumulated by Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Llc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 82,354 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,018 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,265 shares to 242,791 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 99,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “ADP Trust Company, National Association Authorized to Open by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency ( – Stockhouse” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.