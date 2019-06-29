Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Shares Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Declined, Caxton Associates LP Lifted by $777,062 Its Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 329.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 6.73M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 23,821 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 3.08 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 0.46% or 12,187 shares. Blackrock owns 70.01 million shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.39% or 199,536 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 966,968 shares. Olstein Management Lp has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 1.01M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.41% stake. Citizens Northern Corporation has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,704 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc has 2,868 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 827 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,009 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth to acquire payments firm for $3.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Biotech Stock Booming on Pfizer’s Blunder – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Lower-Risk Healthcare Picks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $18.12 million activity. Shares for $295,841 were sold by Politi Douglas W. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 was sold by Ayala John. $2.50M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Wednesday, January 2. $566,161 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Albinson Brock on Wednesday, January 2. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 50,760 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ims Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smith Moore Com holds 2,920 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 27,942 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 99,435 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 1.64% or 8,873 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 1.18M shares or 2.08% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.31% or 1.50 million shares. Axa holds 0.28% or 441,781 shares. Hartford has 123,848 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.03% or 26,455 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.02% or 9,119 shares.