Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Declined, Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.69M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 8,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 633,189 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.83 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $13.49 million activity. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Albinson Brock sold $566,161. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. 19,324 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $2.50 million. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold 24,791 shares worth $3.26 million. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc State Bank Usa has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 3,718 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 36,975 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.01% or 17,758 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio & Ltd Liability holds 6.82% or 620,850 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 237,953 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 876,548 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 911,048 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 3.74M shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.46% or 757,400 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).