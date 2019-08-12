Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019; NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NANX) SI Decreased By 99.17%

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX) had a decrease of 99.17% in short interest. NANX’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 99.17% from 24,100 shares previously. The stock increased 11.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5. About 33,025 shares traded or 367.38% up from the average. Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:NANX) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ADP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s current price of $167.73 translates into 0.47% yield. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

More news for Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:NANX) were recently published by: Investingnews.com, which released: “6 Top Nanotechnology Applications – Investing News Network” on November 06, 2018. Investingnews.com‘s article titled: “Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? – Investing News Network” and published on November 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and makes advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. The company has market cap of $19.00 million. It produces engineered nano and larger, and sub-micron materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy, and various surface finishing technologies. It currently has negative earnings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.42 million activity. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.