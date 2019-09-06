Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Pvh (ROP) Holding By $311.53 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Pvh Corp (ROP) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 911 shares as Pvh Corp (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 59,445 shares with $20.33B value, down from 60,356 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $39.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.11. About 319,231 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ADP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s current price of $173.27 translates into 0.46% yield. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.12M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 29.49 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 73,992 shares. Bancorporation invested in 6,188 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% or 3,898 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.62M shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 24,778 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,125 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 46,168 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 343,097 shares. First invested in 0.24% or 7,054 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.42% or 17,745 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 14 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 17,593 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -4.38% below currents $375.11 stock price. Roper Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is -0.63% below currents $173.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 44,250 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 34,948 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 30,490 shares stake. Broderick Brian C holds 2.98% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 52,130 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lafayette Investments holds 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,260 shares. James Invest Rech reported 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 10,014 are owned by Moors And Cabot Incorporated. Eagle Ltd Liability Corp has 4,703 shares. 12,378 were reported by Papp L Roy &. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.27% or 8,838 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).