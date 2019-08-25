Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019; Elm Ridge Management Lowered Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 41.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 52,981 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 76,219 shares with $3.55M value, down from 129,200 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $6.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ADP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Automatic Data Processing Inc's current price of $164.80 translates into 0.48% yield. Automatic Data Processing Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.47% above currents $164.8 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.51 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 25.54% above currents $50.98 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.