Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019; Armistice Capital Trimmed Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stake By $12.16 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) stake by 25.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)’s stock declined 12.18%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 372,000 shares with $35.53M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 97,306 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:ADP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s current price of $163.84 translates into 0.48% yield. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 1.15M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Armistice Capital Llc increased Cerecor Inc stake by 175,486 shares to 18.30M valued at $106.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cellectis S A stake by 139,000 shares and now owns 728,000 shares. Welbilt Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,629 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 12,002 shares stake. Navellier Incorporated reported 10,637 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Ls Advsr Limited Co invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 5,307 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.29% or 476,042 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 510,308 shares. 5,405 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Kepos Cap Lp holds 19,996 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc holds 1.45% or 209,403 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,218 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enanta Pharma (ENTA) HCV Collaboration Partner AbbVie (ABBV) receives Approval by EC for MAVIRET – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 130,153 shares. Waratah Ltd stated it has 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bokf Na invested in 54,726 shares. 19,994 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Tower Bridge stated it has 22,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 1,521 shares. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Country Club Com Na has 1,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Town & Country National Bank & Dba First Bankers reported 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,700 are owned by Salem Cap Management. Brinker Cap Inc holds 45,397 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 1,320 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 31,612 shares stake. Liberty Capital invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18M shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.