Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Wendell David Associates Has Cut Position by $535,194; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $6.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 628,494 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 486,147 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26M worth of stock or 24,791 shares. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares to 66,787 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 36.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $152.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

