Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut by $486,699 Its Stake; Strs Ohio Has Decreased Its Holding in Aecom (ACM) by $413,482 as Market Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 14,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.01M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, down from 166,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,954 shares to 456,447 shares, valued at $50.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Etf Developed Ma (VEA) by 8,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1.04 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,834 shares. Accredited reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,324 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Company has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,777 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,124 shares. Cincinnati Insur accumulated 171,050 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 25,975 shares stake. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,105 shares. 21,968 are owned by Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Company. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regions Fincl Corp holds 124,812 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Ltd Com owns 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,934 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, INTC, ADP, MU: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55,431 shares to 478,636 shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.