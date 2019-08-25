Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Stake by $795,000; Polar Securities Has Boosted Position in Flexsteel Inds (FLXS)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 163,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 68,982 shares traded or 210.46% up from the average. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FLXS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Llc has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). American holds 4,677 shares. 33,800 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company holds 12,990 shares. Northern Trust holds 105,123 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 14,200 shares. State Street reported 149,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 4,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 53,147 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested in 0% or 560 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 2,309 shares. Thb Asset invested in 0.7% or 207,266 shares. First Trust Lp has 13,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. At Bancorporation has invested 1.06% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Sei Invests Co owns 4,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 443,775 shares to 692,025 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Modern Media Acquisition.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 25,468 shares. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.3% or 107,176 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Management, Alabama-based fund reported 28,135 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,703 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 1.64% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,873 shares. Roberts Glore & Com Il reported 0.48% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Waratah Capital Advsr has 1.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 60,659 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guggenheim Limited Com holds 165,504 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Family holds 0.08% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 9,522 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.