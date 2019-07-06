Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Hartford Financial Management Has Cut by $552,684 Its Stake; De Burlo Group Has Upped Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stake by $6.02 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71M shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae invested in 0.37% or 5,599 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Linscomb And Williams invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Tru Na holds 0.34% or 10,310 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 22,243 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.36% or 23,433 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 2.13M shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 1,483 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kistler invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 3,878 shares. Stearns Fin Service Group stated it has 9,992 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 2.48M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. 567 are held by Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. $3.26 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,638 shares to 43,960 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 198,525 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 506,003 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 830 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 1,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,504 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 10,996 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Int Ca stated it has 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fairfield Bush & accumulated 0.61% or 6,840 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,572 are held by Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated. Pointstate Capital LP reported 1.39M shares stake. Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.82% or 2.18 million shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares to 59,939 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,450 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).