Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Raised by Security National Trust Co; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position by $354,654

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 485,928 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 2,318 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 4,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 329,093 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 855,207 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 1,255 shares. Beach Counsel Pa owns 21,785 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,251 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 4,936 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested 1.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Old Bank & Trust In invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 144,092 were reported by Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 180,000 shares. Northstar Group holds 16,656 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Bangor National Bank & Trust owns 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,838 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 21,800 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.2% or 67,557 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 10,766 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 21,968 shares or 1.36% of the stock.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Forte Capital Adv has invested 1.78% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 304,713 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 10,024 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.3% stake. Allstate Corp owns 2,634 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 45,912 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,598 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 2,602 shares. Glenmede Na has 327,858 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru has 0.11% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 56,968 shares. Cardinal Capital invested in 1.32% or 30,131 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,045 shares. Ativo Mngmt Lc owns 7,014 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $272.42M for 14.73 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.