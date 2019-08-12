Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Springowl Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 06/03/2018 – Josh Kosman: Broadcom’s CFO says it will walk if it does not win all six Qualcomm director spots; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 8,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.56M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,288 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

