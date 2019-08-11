Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Held by Raymond James Trust; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Its Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,132 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,094 shares to 29,362 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (MDY) by 940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,917 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank stated it has 0.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Limited Liability accumulated 1,826 shares. Millennium has 590,985 shares. Capital Counsel Lc Ny invested in 9.03% or 773,616 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 12,280 shares. Harvey Inv Llc reported 8,501 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.05% or 7,649 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 238,268 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northeast Invest has 10,831 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argyle Capital reported 3,760 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Lc stated it has 56,414 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 119,418 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Asset Management One owns 18,433 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 412,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.07% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Gru invested in 385,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Invest Research Incorporated owns 36,787 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 17,285 shares. Vanguard Inc has 12.50 million shares. Hanseatic Ser Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ing Groep Nv reported 12,743 shares. Whitebox Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 241,741 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% or 51,899 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

