Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $413,400; Wells Fargo & Company Holding in Merck & Co (Put) (MRK) Has Decreased by $701,800

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 92,260 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 350,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 351,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.66. About 2.03 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,803 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $494.81 million for 36.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 4,936 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.22% or 483,705 shares. Ims stated it has 3,449 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation has 226,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 32,777 were accumulated by City Holdg. 13,210 were accumulated by Renaissance Group Limited Co. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polen Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 5.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bryn Mawr Trust has 17,657 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson Mcclain holds 1,341 shares. 308,581 were reported by Smith Asset Group Inc Ltd Partnership. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 26,659 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sterling Inv Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 4,530 shares. Tekla Mgmt Lc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 993,083 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 3.07% or 62,295 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 1,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Orleans La reported 19,190 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.24 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone owns 558,395 shares. Covington Inv Advisors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pure Advsr invested in 19,148 shares. Marathon Trading Llc holds 27,100 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.48% or 16,211 shares. 119,140 were accumulated by Kdi Cap Partners Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 17.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.