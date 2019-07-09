Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake; New Generation Advisors Has Increased Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 937,452 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.61 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.04% or 36.03 million shares. 65,848 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 18,000 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 11,698 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 45,996 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.20M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 4,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Lc reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 21,100 shares. Cyrus Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 3.53 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 2.59M shares. Asset holds 0.05% or 33,584 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 32,876 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.11 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,031 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,714 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 4,651 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 49,030 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 3,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Davis R M has 0.37% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Central Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. 3,620 are owned by M. Hills Savings Bank & stated it has 10,492 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 3.30M are held by Cedar Rock Cap Limited. Bar Harbor Svcs holds 0.61% or 6,840 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty holds 72,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 745,420 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated holds 57,256 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 243,065 shares.