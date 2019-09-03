Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Its Holding by $579,237; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Increased by $2.38 Million Its Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 132,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, down from 136,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com holds 5,298 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hamel Incorporated accumulated 4,551 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Franklin stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 18,032 are held by Somerset Tru. First Personal Financial reported 553 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 39,460 were reported by Ls Advisors Ltd Co. Fincl Management Professionals accumulated 1 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.07% or 4,157 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt owns 3,664 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.85 million shares. Dillon Associate reported 84,670 shares. Clark Mngmt Gp holds 0.48% or 125,666 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hendershot has invested 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.