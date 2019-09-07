Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position by $382,713 as Market Valuation Rose; As Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shares Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 112,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 620,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 732,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 44,855 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, INTC, ADP, MU: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,520 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 93,251 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.54% or 24,083 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested in 0.17% or 3,237 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 238,889 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,702 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,382 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 200 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 52,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 15,700 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 183,168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 447 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 19,496 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 154,206 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 66,284 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 331 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 8,207 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 9,501 shares. Curbstone holds 22,340 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1.02 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. 56,306 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Df Dent & reported 0.05% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neogen Gets AOAC Validation for NeoSeek to Ensure Food Safety – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Haemonetics (HAE) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Worst-Performing Stocks This Month – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.