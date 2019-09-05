Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $390,027 as Stock Price Rose; Matson (MATX) Valuation Rose While Rk Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 139,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 191,264 shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,904 shares to 138,809 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VBR).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

