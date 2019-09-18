Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $342,375 as Market Value Rose; Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Cut Stake by $440,000

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 5.14 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.19 million, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 801,819 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 11/04/2018 – Harbus Journal: Exclusive: Interview with Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s Ri Happy to file Wednesday for IPO of up to $300 mln; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP LP CG.O – EQUITY FOR THE TRANSACTION WILL BE PROVIDED BY CARLYLE EUROPE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS lll; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS AG – SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS MEETING THAT NUMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS IS REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-Carlyle Group hires two senior execs for Southeast Asian deals; 01/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-2-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS AG IURG.F – JACKSON WILL FROM JUNE 5, 2018 NO LONGER BE A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Euro Clo 2018-1 Dac

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 32,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 34,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 1.32 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 850,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $69.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.