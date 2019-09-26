Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Position by $1.64 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Position in Zumiez (ZUMZ) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 9,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,489 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, down from 119,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 1.53 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 375,536 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Stocks Crushing the Market in June – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zumiez Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zumiez Inc. Reports January 2019 Sales Results Nasdaq:ZUMZ – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Zumiez (ZUMZ) a Solid Investment Bet for 2018? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 6,388 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn owns 235,150 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 18,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Grp invested in 2,517 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 34,491 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Friess Ltd Liability Corp holds 130,836 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 1,418 shares. 502,515 were accumulated by Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,625 shares. 13,869 were reported by Euclidean Tech Lc. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,358 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 574,134 shares. 778,027 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 9.16M shares stake. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 8,519 are owned by Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation. Mairs And Power holds 5,052 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors accumulated 0.05% or 3,896 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 630,208 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 7,617 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 690,115 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 1,345 shares. Hexavest holds 0% or 103 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.