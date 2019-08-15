Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lifted Stake; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Allen Operations Has Boosted by $4.82 Million Its Position

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 1.43 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 199,764 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Bath Savings has invested 2.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,268 shares. 3,968 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 3.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.25 million shares. Liberty Management has 0.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,428 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management holds 11,168 shares. 61,672 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Capital Management Inc owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,252 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt has 2,850 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested 0.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 24,974 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $87.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,705 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Cap Limited has 21,589 shares. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Llp has 0.17% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 147,665 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. Cls Lc invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Centre Asset Ltd has 126,540 shares. Intact Investment owns 7,300 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership has 0.45% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Harvey Prns Limited Co has 3.24% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wellington Management Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5.56 million shares. 2,330 were reported by Covington Capital Management. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership reported 2.33% stake. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 11,517 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, ANGI, Azul, Baidu, CommScope, E*Trade, Kraft Heinz, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buy Blizzard Stock – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activision Blizzard: Losing Its Voice – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.