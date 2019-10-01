Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $775,500; Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Its Artisan Partners Asset Management A (APAM) Stake as Market Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management A (APAM) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 37,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.47M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 182,914 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 347,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.38M, up from 342,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 43 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn reported 64,605 shares stake. Brinker reported 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 109,847 shares in its portfolio. Zeke has invested 0.03% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Moreover, Brandywine Global Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 290,331 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 910,343 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.08% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10,136 shares. 31,053 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 35,525 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 11,819 shares. American Int Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.24 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 55,475 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $79.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Blackstone Gso Senior Loan Et Etf (SRLN) by 225,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 2Q19 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17,600 shares to 54,219 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,538 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).