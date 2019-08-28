Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Its Stake by $666,687; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Rose, Holder Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Position

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 144,563 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 159,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 103,606 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 213,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, down from 217,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.74. About 667,014 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Lc reported 15,148 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.08% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 0.21% or 176,624 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 90 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc has 2,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Blair William And Il accumulated 24,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Redmile Group Ltd invested in 2,166 shares. 5,920 are owned by Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 842,252 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LHC Group beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHC Group finalizes joint venture and acquisition transactions in Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 55,212 shares to 163,315 shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 41,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Inc holds 0.04% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). British Columbia Inv Management holds 88,734 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,298 shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,072 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0.49% stake. Voya Invest Llc owns 166,849 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And owns 1,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Manhattan owns 43,489 shares. City accumulated 1.48% or 32,777 shares. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.19% or 68,978 shares.