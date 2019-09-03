Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Position by $552,684; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Declined, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.8. About 877,297 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 771,294 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 57,256 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Cap Management accumulated 5,252 shares. Moreover, Jnba Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 84,749 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 17,613 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp accumulated 0.19% or 5.28 million shares. Fcg Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 2,170 shares. Beese Fulmer Management accumulated 9,328 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 30,093 shares. Harvey Invest stated it has 8,501 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 47,795 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vestor Limited Liability Company has 425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.35 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,425 shares to 44,118 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $25.73 million for 37.95 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.