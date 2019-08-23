Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; General Electric (GE) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $572,679 as Market Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares to 25,466 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whittier Tru accumulated 0.2% or 40,921 shares. Barr E S & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 67,557 shares. Salem Capital Management Inc reported 0.23% stake. Farmers Bancorp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Maple Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.3% or 8,051 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 52,189 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma owns 4,394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cincinnati has 25,750 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has 9,186 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 16,552 shares. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 155,913 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 13,366 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 1.72 million shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Tn holds 8.04% or 55.77 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 78,931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0.03% or 14.83M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 13.06 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Co has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2,300 shares. Lucas Capital has 0.51% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 43,610 shares. Hartline Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diversified Tru Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,218 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 27,581 shares. Texas-based National Insur Tx has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 33,285 shares. M Kraus owns 46,194 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Com reported 0.12% stake.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,395 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares.