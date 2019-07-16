Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Stake by $697,851 as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Upped by Advent Capital Management

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Co Ca invested in 112,092 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 122,072 shares. Westover Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Lp owns 102,036 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 261,841 shares. Wms Ltd Company holds 4.05% or 137,921 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13.70M shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 84.89 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 7,284 shares. Hm Cap Lc accumulated 1.7% or 19,578 shares. Main Street Research Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,192 shares. 25,113 are held by Endurance Wealth. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Llc owns 347,099 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 343,745 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.51% or 41,500 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Bearish Case Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.15M shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.77M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bank reported 2,700 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.52% or 56,979 shares. Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.06% stake. Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,878 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 4,510 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication accumulated 0.84% or 4.15M shares. 405 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 2.48 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Inv Counsel holds 21,823 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management holds 825 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.18 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fincl has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 2.19 million shares.