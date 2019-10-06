Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $657,690; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Its Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.88M, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 42.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 196,627 were accumulated by Rockland Company. Boyar Asset has invested 3.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Estabrook has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Rech Inc has 82,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 33,150 were reported by Palisade Capital Mgmt Nj. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7.21M shares. Focused Invsts Ltd invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0.13% or 13,710 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 13,592 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sanders Cap Llc accumulated 24.86 million shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ancora Ltd Liability stated it has 559,423 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 29,419 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18,705 shares to 37,624 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 3,212 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.08 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Insur has invested 0.76% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 2,573 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 38 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 8,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 1.71M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 0.7% or 6,840 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Corporation reported 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.22% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lafayette Investments reported 1,260 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,428 shares to 5,545 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.