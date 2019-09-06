Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake by $1.91 Million

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $173.9. About 89,959 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 33,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 32,535 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 65,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 1.11M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 101,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 99,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 750 were reported by Qci Asset Management. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,732 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 15,939 shares. Landscape Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,971 shares. Bath Savings Commerce invested 2.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.71% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 1,401 shares. Driehaus Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,105 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 1.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Insurance invested in 171,050 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corporation has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Logan Cap Management has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 12,777 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

