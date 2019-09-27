Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Position

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 185.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28 million shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 41,874 shares to 86,198 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Ma A (NYSE:APAM) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,040 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 139,041 shares to 584,295 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond by 20,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).