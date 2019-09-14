Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder American Research & Management Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Phocas Financial Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 21,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 24,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 6,322 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.45B, down from 6,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 1.97M shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 1.85% or 253,556 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,530 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 27,198 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 804,961 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com owns 1.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 205,388 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 13,659 were accumulated by Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. Bath Savings Com, a Maine-based fund reported 194,499 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 106,399 shares. Horan Advsr reported 4,676 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc has 72,614 shares. Sabal Co, a Florida-based fund reported 423,616 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 18,143 shares. Excalibur reported 41,316 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHX) by 1.06 billion shares to 1.06B shares, valued at $745.97B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,988 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.