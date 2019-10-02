Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Cut Holding; As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Decreased Its Holding by $850,982

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 27.05M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04 million, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.81 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pershing Square Cap LP owns 4.03 million shares for 9.93% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 1.3% or 488,715 shares. Oak Ridge Investments, Illinois-based fund reported 5,424 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smithfield Tru Com holds 14,165 shares. Citigroup stated it has 925,009 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.49% or 21,644 shares. Cadence Bank Na has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sigma Planning accumulated 14,498 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP invested 0.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 12,453 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,336 shares to 125,456 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

