Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Position; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Increased Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 88.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 12,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.12 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 10,877 shares to 21,879 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 118,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 75,714 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,363 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.64% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.04M shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.58% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2.18 million were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Cadence Management has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Limited has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,966 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 578,588 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 0.01% or 464 shares. Nomura has invested 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 1,954 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,605 shares. Spectrum Management Grp holds 0.97% or 20,295 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust has 40,881 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 134,875 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.