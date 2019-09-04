Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Position; Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $1.31 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.01M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 248,931 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 67,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 71,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 708,419 shares to 7.73 million shares, valued at $85.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 3,412 shares to 105,537 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.