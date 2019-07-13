Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose While Albert D Mason Has Cut Its Holding by $1.11 Million; Fir Tree Increases Holding in Intelsat S A (I)

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com Ny invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership invested in 1.6% or 308,581 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 66,134 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 130,397 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 9,119 shares. Reik And Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,395 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aimz Invest Lc has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,482 shares. Coastline stated it has 49,590 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 32,701 shares stake. Waratah Cap Advsrs holds 60,659 shares. 10,766 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 153 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ADP Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of stock or 36,364 shares. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.