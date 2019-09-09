Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Has Lifted by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by Hound Partners Llc

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 665,884 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 15.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Rech Invest Management reported 576,337 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 3.07% or 905,322 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Financial reported 3.6% stake. 3.25M were reported by Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 1.69 million shares. Summit Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,800 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors accumulated 3.92% or 174,995 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 10.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Incorporated Ny reported 131,340 shares. 337,554 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.48M shares. Somerset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,218 shares. Cypress Cap Management (Wy) accumulated 0.1% or 643 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 45,482 shares or 1.35% of the stock.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares to 245,217 shares, valued at $30.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Com has 4,200 shares. Investec Asset Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 204,237 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,510 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,674 shares. Brave Asset holds 3,641 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 8,825 shares. 9,119 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 7,139 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Bank & Tru Company Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 2,091 shares. Hamel Assoc has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,551 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 3,449 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,128 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.