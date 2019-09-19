Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $795,960; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Stake by $346,290

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 131,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.78 million, down from 136,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.41. About 1.35 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 974,361 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.55M for 16.75 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 38,370 shares to 481,137 shares, valued at $39.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd invested in 7,628 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 1,870 are held by Gm Advisory Group Inc. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 2.55M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Florida-based Sabal Tru Communication has invested 1.89% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested in 1,220 shares. Cincinnati Ins has 171,050 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 9.77 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 17,306 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. America First Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 109,352 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.41% stake. First Commercial Bank & Tru Of Newtown accumulated 4,850 shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 13,500 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

