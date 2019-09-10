Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Its Position; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Price Declined, Presima Has Upped by $1.63 Million Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 575,965 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 49,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 1.22 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.77 million for 30.73 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.79% or 21,245 shares. City Holdg Co holds 1.48% or 32,777 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 44,077 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 2,757 shares. Jcic Asset Management owns 38 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Co invested in 1,991 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 206,558 are held by Wendell David Associate Inc. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.29% or 643,840 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 11,285 shares. 2,483 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 2,444 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,735 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 750 shares.

