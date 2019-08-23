Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $413,400; Rwwm Holding in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 422,869 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $165.93. About 518,824 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $278.18M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 45,432 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.08% or 7.11 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 330,570 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 100,339 shares. 501,298 are held by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks. Bessemer Gp reported 701,345 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 65 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 39,620 shares. Moreover, Rwwm has 1.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 45,412 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 40,556 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 0.09% stake. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma holds 91,918 shares. 5.26 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation stated it has 42,305 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc reported 4.37% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 1.27% or 479,690 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 128,795 shares. Whitnell & Communication, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,466 shares. Barbara Oil reported 5,000 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,975 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,110 shares. Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 41,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 253,656 shares. Art Limited Liability reported 62,299 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 246,782 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Highland LP has invested 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0.06% or 5,351 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Lc owns 2,443 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 343,581 shares.

