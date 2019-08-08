Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Puzo Michael J Has Cut Its Position; Alleghany Has Cut Its Csx (CSX) Position by $55.06 Million as Stock Declined

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 744,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.61M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 3.04 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.