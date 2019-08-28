Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Increased by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.64. About 136,635 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 184,412 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04M, down from 187,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 448,160 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95,973 shares to 764,062 shares, valued at $32.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen up 6% on positive ruling on Enbrel patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8175.42 down -98.19 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 2,046 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 237,632 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability accumulated 14,522 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 5,271 shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Co reported 1,115 shares stake. Washington Tru has invested 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 3,746 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 7,890 shares stake. Taurus Asset Limited Company reported 4,407 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.05% or 2,587 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 68,094 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 3,925 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Consolidated Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 22,434 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.17% or 60,209 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares to 29,543 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,758 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.