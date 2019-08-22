Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Boosted by Bank Of Hawaii; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Upped by $3.18 Million Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 402,191 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 25,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 57,743 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 32,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 483,988 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 3,817 shares to 217,120 shares, valued at $61.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,236 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

