Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; Private Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in The Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $166.96. About 237,645 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 89,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $208.3. About 487,252 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jag Limited Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,587 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 82,354 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,092 shares. 7,436 are owned by Old Dominion Management. Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.1% or 1,870 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 10,268 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 1.50M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Company Ca invested in 0.8% or 29,391 shares. First invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 9,119 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,428 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Holdings owns 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 334,570 shares. 287,965 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 590,400 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakmont reported 1,170 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 107,941 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Lc reported 1,250 shares. State Street holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 52.91M shares. 336,141 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Cetera Advisor Net Limited reported 58,355 shares stake. 6,145 were accumulated by Intl Inc Ca. Torch Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.22% or 1,858 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 1,483 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 1,470 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap reported 5,609 shares stake.

