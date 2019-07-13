Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $413,400; Linden Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Share Value Declined

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 785,249 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. 3,121 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for ADP (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOREX-Dollar dips to one-week low vs yen on Fed rate cut view – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sees bumper jobs gain for second straight month -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.1% or 15,700 shares. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 7,921 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,194 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc stated it has 90,418 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 28,587 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 110,103 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, White Pine has 1.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,436 shares. Earnest Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). S&Co has invested 4.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fred Alger owns 35,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 198,819 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams owns 7,208 shares. Blume Cap Management stated it has 150 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 240 shares.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com owns 357,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 413,951 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0% or 58,012 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 92,294 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated invested in 40,134 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest Grp owns 89,710 shares. Glenmede Na holds 2,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 394,334 shares. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 2.20 million shares. 10.33M were accumulated by Brown Capital Mgmt. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 21,283 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 6,150 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% or 39,564 shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares to 22.64 million shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc 0.75 15May22 (Prn).