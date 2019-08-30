Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Woodstock Trimmed Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $552,900 as Stock Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 39,968 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 53,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 55,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $387.03. About 20,708 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). King Luther Management accumulated 68,215 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 6,391 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm reported 1,834 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 2,867 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,998 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,407 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 570 shares. Quantbot Lp stated it has 1,590 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 100 shares. Ellington Management Group, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.04% or 1,821 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.63M for 20.16 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

